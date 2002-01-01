History

Globe Santa was created in 1956 to deliver holiday gifts to local children in need. That year, Globe Santa collected $51,000 in donations to help 6,200 Greater Boston area families. The number of families requesting assistance has continued to grow. More than 1 million families and more than 3 million children have been served by Globe Santa during the past six decades. For prior years' information, click here.

The good will of the community has always been Globe Santa's greatest strength. Neighbors helping neighbors; families helping families; generations joining together in a tradition shared throughout the Greater Boston community.

